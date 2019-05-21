Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 11,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,398,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,220,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,591,000 after purchasing an additional 57,392 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,702,000 after purchasing an additional 26,808 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup set a $99.00 price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $95.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.30 and a twelve month high of $96.34.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.16%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP E Scott Gilbert sold 12,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $1,176,045.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,430.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $115,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $270,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,691 shares of company stock worth $11,406,907 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

