Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 819 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (GD)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for about 1.4% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 916,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,727,000 after buying an additional 15,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,905,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,279,866,000 after buying an additional 357,032 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Asset Management Ltd increased its position in General Dynamics by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Argus cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.91 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.16.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $169.29 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $143.87 and a 52-week high of $208.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.18. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

In related news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 4,580 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $789,683.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,179.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Casey sold 45,470 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.46, for a total transaction of $7,841,756.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,547,017.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,690 shares of company stock valued at $11,052,603 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

