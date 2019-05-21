Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (ETW) Position Decreased by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,942 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 5.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 57,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 291.6% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 330,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 245,768 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 16.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 873,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 124,259 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 17.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write in the first quarter worth about $101,000.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $12.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.0727 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

