Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 2400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market cap of $7.23 million and a P/E ratio of -16.00.

Get Eagle Plains Resources alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Eagle Plains Resources (EPL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.08” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/eagle-plains-resources-epl-hits-new-1-year-low-at-0-08.html.

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. It owns approximately 50 gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Plains Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Plains Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.