e-Therapeutics (ETX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.00

e-Therapeutics plc (LON:ETX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.03), with a volume of 14000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.08 ($0.03).

The firm has a market cap of $5.51 million and a PE ratio of -1.37.

e-Therapeutics plc engages in the discovery of drugs through its proprietary network-driven drug discovery platform in the United Kingdom. It is developing two NDD-derived immuno-oncology programs, including tryptophan catabolism and immune checkpoint modulation. The company, through its subsidiary, Searchbolt Limited, develops search engine technology.

