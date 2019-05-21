Dynamic (DYN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.04 Million

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $16,183.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001832 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,956.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $254.90 or 0.03211836 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $417.26 or 0.05257758 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.26 or 0.01149885 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.90 or 0.01120159 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00093609 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.77 or 0.00942205 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00306345 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00021928 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 314,529,056 coins and its circulating supply is 14,029,056 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

