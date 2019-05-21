Dycom Industries (DY) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $835-885 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $843.96 million.Dycom Industries also updated its Q2 2019 guidance to $0.70-0.92 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Dycom Industries from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Dycom Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley raised Dycom Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Dycom Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Dycom Industries from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

NYSE DY opened at $45.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.45. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $41.78 and a 52-week high of $117.40.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/dycom-industries-dy-releases-q2-earnings-guidance.html.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.90 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.