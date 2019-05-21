Dycom Industries (DY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dycom Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Dycom Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.80.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $45.55 on Monday. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $41.78 and a fifty-two week high of $117.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $748.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.25 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 11.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,316,000 after purchasing an additional 116,864 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 544,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,015,000 after purchasing an additional 16,706 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 517,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,987,000 after purchasing an additional 59,833 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 28.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 471,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,652,000 after purchasing an additional 105,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 23,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

