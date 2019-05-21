DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)’s share price traded up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.17. 4,795,327 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 2,362,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Get DPW alerts:

In other news, insider Ault & Company, Inc. purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,722,024 shares in the company, valued at $206,642.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,025,000 shares of company stock worth $124,500.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DPW stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,653,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned 2.20% of DPW worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “DPW (DPW) Trading 6.3% Higher” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/dpw-dpw-trading-6-3-higher.html.

DPW Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America and Europe. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for DPW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DPW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.