Dorian LPG (LPG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 23rd. Analysts expect Dorian LPG to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

LPG stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. Dorian LPG has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $436.26 million, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $128,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,924,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,375,679.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christina Tan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $29,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,729 shares in the company, valued at $425,464.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $215,825 in the last three months. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dorian LPG stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Dorian LPG worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LPG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

