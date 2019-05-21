Donegal Group (DGICA) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of Donegal Group in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA opened at $14.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $422.67 million, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.36. Donegal Group has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $196.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.80 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Donegal Group will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently -58.00%.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Jack Lee Hess acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.92 per share, for a total transaction of $27,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,473 shares in the company, valued at $340,664.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 482,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 86,324 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 875,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after acquiring an additional 70,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 61,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 845,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 16,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Donegal Group in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

