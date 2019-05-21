Dominion Energy Inc (D) Position Boosted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,746 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $20,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 59.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D opened at $76.05 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.53 and a fifty-two week high of $77.91. The company has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.9175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.62%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Robert H. Spilman, Jr. sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $92,352.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,683.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director D Maybank Hagood purchased 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.34 per share, for a total transaction of $150,008.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,111.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Dominion Energy Inc (D) Position Boosted by American International Group Inc.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/dominion-energy-inc-d-position-boosted-by-american-international-group-inc.html.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.