DISH Network (DISH) Given Hold Rating at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research restated their hold rating on shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $37.00.

“We are downgrading DISH to HOLD as it appears that the S/TMUS deal will clear regulatory hurdles and the 22.9M share equity deal with sister company SATS announced this morning. The likely ultimate approval of the S/TMUS deal likely significantly pushes back the timing for a potential DISH spectrum deal materially. Recall we previously argued that a S/TMUS deal fail could have potentially driven a VZ/TMUS bidding war for DISH spectrum and while VZ still absolutely would appear to need DISH spectrum they appear to be under little pressure to actually enter into a deal in the short/medium term. In addition, DISH is repurchasing its DBS satellites from SATS (N/R) for 22.9M shares (or $800M at the start of the day) that will be distributed to SATS shareholders.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

DISH has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised DISH Network from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised DISH Network from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DISH Network from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. HSBC downgraded DISH Network from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded DISH Network from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.71.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $33.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $37.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.61.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 218,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 83,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,882,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,230,000 after acquiring an additional 268,390 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 17,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

