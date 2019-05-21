DISH Network Corp (DISH) Shares Bought by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,882,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,230,000 after acquiring an additional 268,390 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,583,000 after acquiring an additional 262,700 shares during the period. Key Square Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 2,983,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,505,000 after acquiring an additional 661,363 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,650,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,170,000 after acquiring an additional 88,006 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,701,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,741 shares during the period. 48.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.61. DISH Network Corp has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $37.47.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DISH Network Corp will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DISH Network from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.71.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

