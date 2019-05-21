Discovery Inc Series C (DISCK) Holdings Boosted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,458 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $6,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 4,028.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,458,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $112,101,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,201,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,319 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,563,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,280 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $30,934,000. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DISCK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

DISCK traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.10. 170,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,040. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.34. Discovery Inc Series C has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 20.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Discovery Inc Series C will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

