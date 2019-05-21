Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 439,290 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,259,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,290 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $77,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $109.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Williams Capital set a $104.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.83.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $68.68 on Tuesday. Cimarex Energy Co has a 52 week low of $55.62 and a 52 week high of $103.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.17). Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.81%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

