Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 13,606 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Dillon & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,606 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 2.6% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 73,520,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,224,000 after acquiring an additional 734,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,648,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236,342 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,521,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,161 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,760,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,475,000 after acquiring an additional 309,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,200,000 after acquiring an additional 768,550 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 8,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total transaction of $630,608.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,293.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $572,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,003.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,211 shares of company stock worth $23,724,495 in the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. BNP Paribas raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Macquarie set a $57.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.69.

CL opened at $71.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $73.10.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 3,730.37% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

