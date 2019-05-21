Deutsche Post (DPW) Given a €36.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €35.59 ($41.38).

Shares of DPW opened at €27.90 ($32.44) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

