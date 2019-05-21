Deutsche Bank AG Sells 3,011 Shares of Systemax Inc. (SYX)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Systemax were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Systemax by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Systemax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Systemax by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,041,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,322,000 after acquiring an additional 15,257 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Investors Profit Sharing Trust purchased a new position in Systemax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,797,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Systemax by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 49,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Systemax alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Systemax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Systemax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:SYX opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $796.11 million, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Systemax Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $47.75.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $232.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.65 million. Systemax had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Systemax Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $777,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,544.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: “Deutsche Bank AG Sells 3,011 Shares of Systemax Inc. (SYX)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/deutsche-bank-ag-sells-3011-shares-of-systemax-inc-syx.html.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Systemax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Systemax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.