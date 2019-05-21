CSX Co. (CSX) Holdings Raised by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 72.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Angela C. Williams sold 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $756,578.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,997.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $78.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $58.47 and a 12 month high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CSX from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered CSX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, SNS Securities lowered CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.58.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

