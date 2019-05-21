Crh Plc (CRH) Receives GBX 2,879.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Crh Plc (LON:CRH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,879.50 ($37.63).

CRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) target price (down previously from GBX 2,850 ($37.24)) on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Numis Securities lowered CRH to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,685 ($35.08) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

CRH stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,512 ($32.82). 817,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion and a PE ratio of 6.07. CRH has a 52-week low of GBX 1,961 ($25.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,891 ($37.78).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of €0.52 ($0.61) per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.20. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

