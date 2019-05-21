Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Siemens (SIEGY) to Outperform

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SIEGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Siemens from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Siemens has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $58.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. Siemens has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $70.90.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $23.78 billion for the quarter. Siemens had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 5.32%. Analysts anticipate that Siemens will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

