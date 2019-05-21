Crane Co. (CR) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 563.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 183.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

NYSE CR opened at $84.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $67.18 and a 12-month high of $100.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Crane had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $831.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. William Blair lowered shares of Crane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.14 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Crane and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.45.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Crane Co. (CR) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/crane-co-cr-shares-sold-by-great-lakes-advisors-llc.html.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.