Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $18.69 Million Stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (FMO)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,769,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,260 shares during the period. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd makes up approximately 4.1% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd were worth $18,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMO. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 16.6% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000.

FMO opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.44%.

About Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

