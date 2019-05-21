Connable Office Inc. Invests $2.99 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 28,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 85,524,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,175,968,000 after purchasing an additional 807,808 shares during the period. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 2,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 51,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 17,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,401,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $103.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.18.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $18,683,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,629,612.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 17,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $1,973,592.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,299 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 879,332 shares of company stock worth $103,024,864. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $104.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.68. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.70 and a 12-month high of $119.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

