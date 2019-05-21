COMPASS GRP PLC/S (CMPGY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

Get COMPASS GRP PLC/S alerts:

CMPGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays downgraded COMPASS GRP PLC/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

OTCMKTS CMPGY opened at $23.04 on Monday. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a one year low of $19.47 and a one year high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.49.

COMPASS GRP PLC/S Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on COMPASS GRP PLC/S (CMPGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS GRP PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS GRP PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.