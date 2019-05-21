Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Holdings in Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Page Arthur B raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.5% during the first quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 13,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.71.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 9,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.70, for a total transaction of $1,640,348.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Elik I. Fooks sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.80, for a total transaction of $906,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,384 shares of company stock worth $2,556,521. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $158.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $141.46 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 73.82% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.84%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

