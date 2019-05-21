Comerica Bank Sells 130,032 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,694 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 130,032 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,594,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,147 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327,013 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $115,236,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 7,047.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,694,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $35,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D. R. Horton stock opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $47.02.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 14.67%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $57,062.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $73,429.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,243 shares of company stock worth $213,053 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $44.00 price target on D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Zelman & Associates upgraded D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.66 to $37.30 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.36.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

