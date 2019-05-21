Comerica Bank Purchases 567 Shares of Caci International Inc (CACI)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Caci International were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Caci International by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Caci International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Caci International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Caci International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caci International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caci International in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caci International in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caci International from $179.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.31.

CACI stock opened at $203.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. Caci International Inc has a twelve month low of $138.39 and a twelve month high of $207.77.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Caci International Inc will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 335 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $60,665.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,405.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford sold 5,000 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,598,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,882. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

