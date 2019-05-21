Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Holdings Cut by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,002 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,902 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 82,045 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,735 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,016,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 15,237 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Malcolm Frank sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $31,380.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,516.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Srinivasan Veeraraghavachary sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,201,495. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $56.73 and a twelve month high of $83.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 19.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on CTSH. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Nomura lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

