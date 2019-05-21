Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.07

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.07 and last traded at $56.72, with a volume of 3869 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.77.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCEP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Sunday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola European Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $78,105,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $417,000. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $60,743,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $43,650,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 1st quarter worth $43,479,000. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

