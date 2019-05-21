Clorox (CLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Argus cut shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $175.00 price target on shares of Clorox and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clorox from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.57.
Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $146.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.31. Clorox has a 52 week low of $117.48 and a 52 week high of $167.70.
In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $835,389.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Northstar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.
Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.
