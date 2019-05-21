Clorox (CLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Argus cut shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $175.00 price target on shares of Clorox and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clorox from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.57.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $146.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.31. Clorox has a 52 week low of $117.48 and a 52 week high of $167.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 108.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Clorox will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $835,389.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Northstar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

