Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 177,505 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (SNX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 544.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 210,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,505 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $20,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,965,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,402,000 after buying an additional 1,187,745 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,563,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,246,000 after buying an additional 788,533 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,521,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,002,000 after buying an additional 704,910 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1,793.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 622,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,356,000 after buying an additional 590,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,502,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,697,000 after buying an additional 558,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $95.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.78. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $71.82 and a twelve month high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.66.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $57,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,448.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $100,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,553 shares of company stock worth $2,053,720. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup set a $140.00 price target on shares of SYNNEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $140.00 price objective on shares of SYNNEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

