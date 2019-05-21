Cimarex Energy (XEC) Upgraded to Buy by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. SunTrust Banks currently has $85.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $75.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price target on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Williams Capital set a $104.00 price target on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Capital One Financial cut Cimarex Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI cut Cimarex Energy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Ifs Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.83.

NYSE:XEC opened at $68.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $55.62 and a 1 year high of $103.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.51 million. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 10.81%.

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $508,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 462.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

