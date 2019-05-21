Cim LLC Has $373,000 Stake in Accenture Plc (ACN)

Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 169,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 328,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,390,000 after acquiring an additional 145,025 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $178.54 on Tuesday. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $132.63 and a 1-year high of $183.35. The firm has a market cap of $119.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.32%.

In related news, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 2,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $433,936.57. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,740.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total value of $411,969.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,898,217.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,919 shares of company stock valued at $11,695,852 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Accenture from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Accenture from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.58.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

