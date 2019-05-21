Cidara Therapeutics Inc (CDTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CDTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.13. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $6.35.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 14,421 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 94,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 48,391 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 269,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 57,306 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 291,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 91,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

