CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $10.72 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 319.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Shares of ADP opened at $161.34 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $121.40 and a 1 year high of $165.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.64%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,478 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $229,282.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,045.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jan Siegmund sold 27,272 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $4,499,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,803,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,010,669 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

