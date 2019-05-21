CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.57 Million Stake in Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 632.4% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EXPD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $73.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $62.90 and a 52-week high of $80.69.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.45. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 4,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $340,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $204,293.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,183 shares of company stock worth $1,972,217 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

