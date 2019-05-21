Chronobank (TIME) Price Tops $3.34 on Top Exchanges

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last week, Chronobank has traded up 14% against the US dollar. Chronobank has a market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $150,834.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronobank coin can currently be bought for $3.34 or 0.00042159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00360187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012679 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.61 or 0.00790001 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00151767 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004600 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Chronobank Coin Profile

Chronobank was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 coins. Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Chronobank is chronobank.io . The official message board for Chronobank is blog.chronobank.io

Chronobank Coin Trading

Chronobank can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronobank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronobank using one of the exchanges listed above.

