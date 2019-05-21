Chico’s FAS (CHS) PT Set at $6.00 by B. Riley

B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CHS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chico’s FAS has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.05.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.28. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $10.70.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $524.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.28 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.67%. Chico’s FAS’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 6.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,747,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,823,000 after acquiring an additional 164,322 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 85.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,210,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,841 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 260,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 120.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 829,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after acquiring an additional 453,871 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,704,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,151,000 after acquiring an additional 257,419 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

