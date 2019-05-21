Cetera Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAD. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.4% in the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 100.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 3,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $345,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,795,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 15,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $1,759,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $114.31 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors Inc has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $116.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.29. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors Inc will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.02%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

