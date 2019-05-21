Cetera Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,642 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $151.78 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $125.81 and a 12-month high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

