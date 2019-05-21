Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Ameritrade Trust Co now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period.

VPU stock opened at $131.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $108.48 and a 12 month high of $131.82.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

