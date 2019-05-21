Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $550,000 Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,275 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.38.

Shares of ABC opened at $79.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $94.88.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.44 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.24% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

In other news, EVP Dale Danilewitz sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $46,860.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,218.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 21,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total value of $1,784,785.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,038,281.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,018 shares of company stock valued at $156,471 and sold 40,086 shares valued at $3,235,648. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

