CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Cap Tops $2.04 Million

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 29.3% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper, LATOKEN and Bancor Network. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $17,430.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $682.29 or 0.08559763 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00034009 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00011628 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 491,951,915 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, Bancor Network, Coinsuper and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.