Castle Brands (ROX) Shares Down 9.8%

Castle Brands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX)’s share price dropped 9.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 802,075 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 285,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

ROX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research set a $1.00 target price on shares of Castle Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Castle Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Castle Brands in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Castle Brands alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Castle Brands during the first quarter valued at $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Castle Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Castle Brands during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Castle Brands by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Castle Brands by 19.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 31,409 shares during the last quarter.

WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/castle-brands-rox-shares-down-9-8.html.

Castle Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, imports, and sells beverage alcohol and non-alcoholic beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company offers premium and super premium rums, whiskey, liqueurs, vodka, tequila, wine, amaretto, and other spirits, as well as ginger beer and ready-to-drink cocktails.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.