Carvana Co (CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 113,082 Shares

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 113,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $7,597,979.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,867,803.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CVNA traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $67.03. 1,523,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,842. Carvana Co has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $76.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 2.43.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $755.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 100.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth about $167,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Carvana Co (CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 113,082 Shares” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/carvana-co-cvna-major-shareholder-ernest-c-garcia-ii-sells-113082-shares.html.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.