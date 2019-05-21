Carboncoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.00 (CARBON)

Carboncoin (CURRENCY:CARBON) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last week, Carboncoin has traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar. One Carboncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Carboncoin has a market cap of $492,391.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Carboncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.62 or 0.01144931 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001510 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00015636 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007305 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00074546 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Carboncoin Coin Profile

CARBON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2014. Carboncoin’s total supply is 15,392,022,533 coins. Carboncoin’s official Twitter account is @TrueCarbonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carboncoin’s official website is carboncoin.cc

Carboncoin Coin Trading

Carboncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carboncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carboncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carboncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

