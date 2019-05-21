Capreit Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share (CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Capreit in a research note issued on Thursday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $2.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.19. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capreit’s FY2020 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported C$5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$4.55. The company had revenue of C$177.67 million for the quarter.

CAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capreit in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Capreit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th.

Capreit has a 1 year low of C$20.71 and a 1 year high of C$50.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

