Canada Rare Earth (LL) Trading Up 15.4%

Shares of Canada Rare Earth Corp (CVE:LL) were up 15.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 371,280 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 563% from the average daily volume of 56,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00.
Canada Rare Earth Company Profile (CVE:LL)
Canada Rare Earth Corp., a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of rare earth elements in Canada and internationally. Its products include high-purity rare earth oxides, rare earth fluorides, larger particle/nano rare earth oxides, and other products. The company was formerly known as Rare Earth Metals Inc and changed its name to Canada Rare Earth Corp.
